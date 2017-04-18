Following is the legal twists and turns leading up to the arrest of liquor baron Vijay Vittal Mallya in London. But the extradition hearings in UK courts may take time before he is extradited to India.

April 18, 2017: Scotland Yard announces arrest after Mallya was asked to meet officers at central London police station. Later, gets bail.

February 8: Indian government formally requests the UK to extradite him. The UK Secretary of State sends the request to Westminster Magistrate’s Court.

November 10, 2016: Designated court orders seizure of domestic assets of Mallya and entities controlled by him.

June: Designated ED court issues ‘proclamation order’ asking Mallya to appear before it.

May: UK government takes note of serious allegations against Mallya, suggests request be made under Extradition Treaty (Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty).

May 2: UK government declines request for deportation, saying no requirement of valid passport to remain in the country as long as entry was made on a valid one.

April 28: Formal request made to UK to deport Mallya to India.

April 23: Mallya’s passport revoked on ED’s request.

March-April: ED issues several summons to Mallya to appear before it. Non-bailable warrant issued by designated courts (ED).

March 1: State Bank of India, other banks move application in Supreme Court to impound Mallya’s passport.

March 2: Mallya flees India, leaving behind Rs 8,191 of debts to 17 banks.

January: ED initiates investigations under Prevention of Money Laundering Act based on probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

July 2015: CBI initiates criminal investigations against Mallya.