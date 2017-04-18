It seems Vijay Mallya has decided to roll up his sleeves after bailing out from Westminster Magistrates Court as the king of good times once upon a time continued his consistency of bashing media with yet another tweet on Tuesday afternoon.

“Usual Indian media hype. Extradition hearing in Court started today as expected,” Mallya tweeted hours after his arrest and subsequent release on bail.

Earlier, the former Kingfisher baron Vijay Mallya was arrested by Scotland Yard in London.

He was granted bail almost three hours after his arrest as the beleaguered liquor baron was produced in Westminster Magistrates Court later in the day.

Recently Mallya created headlines after his Kingfisher Villa in Goa was sold to film production company Viiking Media & Entertainment, which is owned by actor-businessman Sachiin S Joshi after third attempt.

A Metropolitan Police statement said officers from the Extradition Unit arrested Mallya on an extradition warrant from India.

“Mallya was arrested on behalf of the Indian authorities in relation to accusations of fraud,” the statement said.

Mallya’s extradition case has been adjourned as the next hearing is expected to take place on May 17.