All 2,400 petrol bunks in Telangana along with those in six other states and Puducherry will remain closed on Sundays from May 14.

Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers (CIPD) has passed a resolution to down shutters once a week on a call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saving energy.

“A decision has been taken but we are waiting for a final communication from CIPD,” Ashok Nareddi of Telangana Petroleum Dealers’ Association told IANS.

He believes the move will benefit the country with huge saving of energy, cut down on electricity consumption and help the dealers use manpower properly.

“It may take two to three weeks for people to adjust to the new schedule,” he said.

Ashok said trucks, other four wheelers and bikes have sufficient tank capacity to store fuel for a travel of 300 to 500 km. “So those who purchase the diesel or petrol a day in advance will have no problems,” he added.

He said saving of electricity consumed by 56,000 petrol bunks across the country will be huge and this energy can be used for rural India.