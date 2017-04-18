Congress leader Kiran Walia on Tuesday slammed Arvinder Singh Lovely for quitting the party and joining BJP, saying he should be “ashamed of conveniently shifting ideologies for personal political gains”.

Terming Lovely’s joining BJP as an “act of pure oppurtunism”, Walia said: “Nothing could be more selfish than the fact that Lovely joined BJP – a party having diametrically opposite ideology to the Congress.”

She said the Congress party made Lovely a cabinet minister at a very young age and he also served as the youngest chief of Delhi Congress.

She said the move reflected “blatant opportunism” on part of the Bharatiya Janata Party which “conveniently gave shelter to those which it has been attacking for decades.”