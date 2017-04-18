In a sudden turn of events, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister D Jayakumar on Tuesday announced that ministers have decided to keep out jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dinakaran and his family out of the party.

Jayakumar made the announcement after meeting Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

Jayakumar told reporters that the AIADMK was bowing to the wishes of party cadres, people, lawmakers, ministers and others to keep Dinakaran, the Deputy General Secretary, and his family members out of the party.

“We will run the party and the government,” he said. “We want to save the party and the government from the clutches of one family.”

Reacting to the announcement, Sasikala faction legislator Vetrivel told a television channel that Jayakumar did not have the power to make such an announcement.