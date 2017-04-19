Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday held a strategy meeting with Congress leaders, MLAs and MPs to discuss measures to strengthen the party in states which will go for polls before the next general elections.

According to sources, he had asked the party workers and leaders to focus more on strengthening the party at the grassroots level and internal democracy will be promoted.

Gandhi also stressed on the need to strengthening the party cadres in all the states and revive the party at the panchayat, district, state and national level. He also called for suggestions to revitalise the party.

There will be elections in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya before the next Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

Sources said Gandhi hinted that there will more meetings in groups in future with party leaders.

The Congress lost badly in Uttar Pardesh and Uttarakhand in the recently held assembly elections. It also could not form governments in Manipur and Goa despite emerging as single-largest party.

The only solace for Congress came from Punjab where it returned to power after 10 years. The Congress has suffered a series of reverses since 2014 Lok Sabha elections.