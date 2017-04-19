The Congress’ Delhi unit on Tuesday released its second part of its three part manifesto for the MCD elections, promising time-bound deliveries of 13 civic services.

“We will introduce the MCD Right of Citizen to time bound delivery of services charter on the lines of the time bound delivery of services law enacted by the Delhi government in 2011 within thirty days of assuming office,” state unit Ajay Maken tolf reporters.

He said that the charter will make its officer concerned to inform the complainant or informant about the action taken on the complaint within 24 hours over the telephone.

The Congress leader also said that stern departmental action will be initiated against every official who fails to deliver citizen related services within the stipulated time limit.

The Congress’s manifesto also highlighted the issue of parking problem in Delhi and promised empowerment of resident welfare associations (RWAs).

Maken said that proper guidelines will be formulated based on which the RWAs will be entrusted with parking management within their colonies and will be authorised to identify and earmark parking slots there.

“Existing underground or multilevel parking will be refurbished and promoted for ease of use besides the new ones that will be built on MCD land,” he said.

The manifesto also promised to create a dedicated fund for the Chatth Puja engagements, simplification of building by-laws, installing CCTV cameras and LED lights for women security, and house tax exemption for self-occupied properties and senior citizens over 65 years.

Water logging during monsoon also found a place in the Congress’s manifesto.

The third part of the manifesto focusing on youth would be released on Wednesday.