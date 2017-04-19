In a sudden turn of events, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister D Jayakumar on Tuesday announced that ministers have decided to keep out jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, her nephew TTV Dinakaran and his family out of the party.

Jayakumar also said a committee will be formed to run the party when queried about the General Secretary’s position.

Sasikala was elected as AIADMK’s General Secretary last December.

Jayakumar, who made the announcement after meeting Chief Minister K Palaniswami, told reporters that the AIADMK was bowing to the wishes of party cadres, people, lawmakers, ministers and others to keep Dinakaran, the Deputy General Secretary, and his family members out of the party.

“We will run the party and the government,” he said. “We want to save the party and the government from the clutches of one family.”

Reacting to the announcement, Sasikala faction legislator Vetrivel told a TV channel that Jayakumar did not have the power to make such an announcement.

The AIADMK split into two after former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death. One faction is led by Sasikala and the other by former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.