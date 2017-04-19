In a surprise move, the Income Tax Department on Wednesday morning conducted raids at 78 places including 36 in Chennai in connection with the Gokulam Chit fund company case. According to reports, no political links have been established so far.

Officials of the Income Tax Department searched the offices of the company and the raids are still going on, the department said. The raids started early in the morning at around 6 am in several cities like Kerala, Chennai and Bengaluru.

Gokulam is a Chennai-based company and is mainly into chit fund and finance business.

The move comes days after an I-T raid was conducted at Tamil Nadu health minister Vijay Bhaskar’s residence and three other politicians.

In the raid that lasted for almost 24 hours, the Income tax officials reportedly seized at least 4.5 crore along with documents worth Rs 89 crore. An official was quoted saying, “Cash seizures were made from people allegedly close to Vijayabaskar. We have also seized documents worth Rs 89 crore from various places. But no violations are registered so far.”

The raids at Vijayabhaskar’s residence and some of the prominent faces close to AIADMK (Amma), the faction of V K Sasikala, took place 5 days ahead of the RK Nagar bypoll in Chennai. There were allegations that he was distributing cash to voters for AIADMK (AMMA) candidate TTV Dinakaran, in the constituency.