The Supreme Court on Wednesday revived the conspiracy charges against senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and others in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case. The matter will now be heard in a Lucknow Court. Day-to-day hearing would continue.

The SC has excluded Kalyan Singh from the list of leaders who will face trial. The court made it clear that till Kalyan Singh holds post of Governor of Rajasthan, no case would be registered against him. The opposition in the meantime has asked for Kalyan Singh to resign on moral grounds.

Supreme Court also said that the case shall be transferred within four weeks from Rae Bareli to Lucknow.

SC also ordered that no adjournment would be given under normal circumstances and no judge, hearing the case, would be transferred.

Union Minister Uma Bharti will also have to face criminal conspiracy charges, according to the court’s decision. The trial has to be completed in 2 years.

This has come following the appeal filed by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the dropping of criminal conspiracy charges against LK Advani, Joshi and others in the Babri Masjid case.

A top court bench of Justice comprising Pinaki Chandra Ghose and Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman on April 6 had reserved the order.

Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh Vinay Katiyar (BJP), Sadhvi Rithambra, Acharya Giriraj Kishore, Ashok Singhal and Vishnu Hari Dalmia (VHP) were facing trial for making inflammatory speeches from the dais at Ramkatha Kunj prior to the razing of the 16th century mosque in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on December 6, 1992 by Hindu right-wing activists.

Earlier, the Central investigation agency had moved to the top court against the May 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict where it dropped the conspiracy charges against the leaders.

As the SC has finally pronounced its decision today, it will be important to note what effect this will have on Uma Bharti who is presently holding government portfolio. Uma Bharti is the cabinet minister for water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation in the Union Government of India.

There were cases relating to the demolition of the Babri mosque. The first case involved unknown

‘kar sevaks’ whose trial is taking place in a Lucknow court.

The Supreme Court had last month adjourned the Babri Masjid demolition case for 2 weeks and asked BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and the others accused to give their written submissions.

The senior BJP leaders along with Uma Bharti, Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi were released by a court in Rae Bareli of conspiracy charges in the demolition of the 16th century Babri mosque in Ayodhya in December 1992 by Hindu activists. The activists believed the mosque was built at the birthplace of Lord Ram.