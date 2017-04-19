China has renamed six places in Arunachal Pradesh in standard Chinese as a political manoeuvre after the controversial 14th Dalai Lama’s visit. The names have been changed to show Chinese sovereignty.

Before Dalai Lama’s visit, China had warned India of consequences if it allowed the Tibetan spiritual leader to visit Tawang and other northeastern regions. Although Dalai Lama’s visit was apolitical in nature, China has accused India of using him as a political pawn.

“China has standardised the names of six places in South Tibet, a region that is part of China’s territory but in which some areas are currently controlled by India,” a state media report said on Tuesday.

With Arunachal Pradesh’s close Buddhist links to Tibet, China claims that large parts of the northeastern state belong to South Tibet.

“The official names of the six places using the Roman alphabet are Wo’gyainling, Mila Ri, Qoidêngarbo Ri, Mainquka, Bümo La and Namkapub Ri,” the report said.

The renaming of the places had been made on April 13 after the Dalai Lama concluded his nine-day visit to Arunachal.