An Air India flight between New Delhi and New York — AI 101 — was on Wednesday morning grounded due to hydraulic failure. The flight with around 300 passengers on board was grounded due to technical glitch in one of the engines.

“The flight has been delayed due to a technical glitch,” an AI official said.

The passengers were accommodated in a nearby hotel and the flight will now depart at 5 pm.

“All passengers have been shifted to a hotel and the glitch is being fixed. The flight will be operated by the same aircraft and will depart at 5 pm,” the official added.

The problem in the aircraft was detected minutes before the departure and soon engineers were called to fix the glitch.

The Air India spokesperson said that they are working on the plane till it becomes airworthy.

