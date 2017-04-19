A youth injured on April 9 during clashes with security forces succumbed in a Srinagar hospital on Wednesday.
Muzaffar Ahmad, 25, a resident of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district was injured in firing by security forces in north Kashmir Ganderbal district on April 9.
Eight civilian protesters had died on April 9 in clashes with security forces when voting was held for the Srinagar-Budgam Parliamentary seat.
19 April 2017
