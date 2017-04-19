Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday wielded the broom and began cleanliness work at the Kedar Ghat and many other lanes adjoining Yttarkashi’s Vishwanath temple. On a trip to Uttarkhasi, the Chief Minister urged people to spread awareness about the importance of cleanliness.

Rawat also exhorted people to partake in the ‘Swacch Bharat’ Mission started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier he went to the temple and performed puja for over an hour and took part in the aarti.

He also began a cleanliness drive on the ghats of the Ganga River and said that under the ‘Namami Gange’ project of the central government, many medicinal herbs and plants would be planted on the banks of the river.