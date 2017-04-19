At least 45 people are reportedly dead and several others injured after a bus fell into Tons river near Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. The accident took place in the remote Nerwa district of Shimla.

According to initial reports, more than 50 passengers were on board in the bus. It has not yet been identified how the accident took place. The bus apparently was a private bus that was plying passengers.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, the concerned authorities are taking stock of the situation.

A bus fell into river Tons, 45 bodies recovered. Rescue & relief teams on the way: DW Negi, SP Shimla pic.twitter.com/xkILqnotCB — ANI (@ANI_news) April 19, 2017

The NDRF Commandant with a chopper left from Dehradun for the rescue operation.

In the meantime, Uttarakhand government has announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh for kin of those dead, Rs 50,000 for severely injured and Rs 25,000 for injured.

(Further details awaited…)