The Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government in a move to do away with VIP culture on Wednesday decided to ban red beacons on government and official vehicles for VIPs. Central and state ministers, officials related to these ministries and other VVIPs will not be allowed to use red beacons on their vehicles.

As per the current inputs, red beacons will no longer be allowed on any VVIP vehicles. Emergency vehicles will be allowed to use blue beacons.

The Central government ministers and officials from 1 May will not be able to use red beacons on their vehicles.

Speaking on the matter, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said, “Red beacon to be removed from cars of the Prime Minister and all ministers.”

“The Union Minister who removed red beacon from his own vehicle said, “It is to be allowed only on emergency service vehicles from May 1 to end VIP culture.”

Only emergency services will have red beacon, I have also removed it from my car today: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. pic.twitter.com/xcxbzrlOm6 — ANI (@ANI_news) April 19, 2017

Earlier, there were reports that the President, Prime Minister, Vice-President, Chief Justice of India and Lok Sabha speaker would be exempt from this ban, but after Nitin Gadkari’s statement, it is clear that even the Prime Minister’s vehicle will not be permitted to use the beacon.

The decision has come after a lot of hue and cry and discussion on VIP culture among the general public in the country.

Reportedly, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has called for a meeting to discuss on discontinuing the use of red beacons on government and official vehicles.

However, a formal announcement from the government is yet to be made in this regard.

Earlier, the newly formed Punjab government under Amarinder Singh had issued a formal notification prohibiting the use of red beacon light on all vehicles, except for certain exempted categories.