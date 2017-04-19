The Border Security Force (BSF) trooper Tej Bahadur Yadav, whose social media clips on the “substandard food” being served to the Army jawans triggered uproar, has been dismissed from the service. According to reports, Tej Bahadur has been found guilty of number of charges including gross indiscipline and carrying a mobile phone while on duty.

A court of inquiry has found out that the trooper has tarnished the image of BSF by posting the video clips on social media.

A video featuring Tej Bahadur had surfaced on internet on January 9, 2017, in which he is seen talking about his plight while carrying out the duties at the border. The jawan belonging to the 29th battalion of Seema Suraksha Bal in Jammu and Kashmir, talks about the inedible food that he and the other soldiers are expected to eat.

The soldier also talks about the misbehaviour done by the senior officials.

The video then shows shots of burnt chappatis and runny daal, where Yadav’s voice can be heard saying that there are even times when the soldiers have to go to sleep on an empty stomach.

Commenting on Yadav’s dismissal, his wife said it’s totally wrong as he did not murder anyone.

“Everyone knows BSF jawans are served low quality of food but people in service are scared to expose,” Tej Bahadur’s wife told a news channel.