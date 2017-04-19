BJP leader Uma Bharti on Wednesday said she would not resign as Union Minister and that the charges of conspiracy in the Babri Masjid demolition case have not yet been proven against her.

Her remarks came after the Supreme Court revived the conspiracy charge in the Babri Masjid demolition case against her and senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, and Kalyan Singh, who is Rajasthan Governor, among others.

“I am not one of those who is greedy for power. I resigned as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh after a case was registered against me in the Tiranga (national flag) case,” Bharti, Union Water Resources Minister, told reporters.

Asked whether she would resign as Union Minister as the Congress party has demanded her resignation, Bharti said, “The charge has not been proved.”

“Party which was behind Emergency and 1984 riots has no right to demand my resignation,” Uma Bharti added.

Restoring the conspiracy charge in the demolition case, a bench of Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose and Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman also transferred the trial from Rae Bareli to Lucknow.

She also refuted any conspiracy behind the 1992 demolition of the Babri mosque.

“There was no conspiracy. Everything was open. The question of conspiracy does not arise,” she said.