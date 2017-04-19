The Congress on Wednesday welcomed the revival of conspiracy charges in the demolition of the Babri mosque, and demanded speedy trial in the case. “The law of the land has prevailed. We hope that there will be speedy trial and all the guilty will be punished and face the consequences,” Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha told IANS.

“It is a known fact that the Babri demolition as a spontaneous reaction has been proven wrong and it was indeed a political conspiracy,” Jha said.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday revived the conspiracy charge in the Babri Masjid demolition case against senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, among others. The CBI had petitioned the court for restoring criminal conspiracy charges.

Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh Vinay Katiyar (BJP), Sadhvi Rithambra, Acharya Giriraj Kishore, Ashok Singhal and Vishnu Hari Dalmia (VHP) were facing trial for making inflammatory speeches from the dais at Ramkatha Kunj prior to the razing of the 16th century mosque in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on December 6, 1992 by Hindu right-wing activists.

Earlier, the Central investigation agency had moved to the top court against the May 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict where it dropped the conspiracy charges against the leaders.