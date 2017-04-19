At least seven persons were killed in a blaze in a firecracker shop here in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

A short circuit in the shop in Ranipur area on Tuesday afternoon sparked the fire that gutted six other shops too.

It killed two persons instantly and severely injured five others who died later, Deputy Inspector General of Police Hari Narayan Chharimishra told IANS.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the dead.