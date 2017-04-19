The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to the Election Commission proposal to buy Electronic Voting Machines with paper trail, informed sources said. An amount of Rs 3173 crore have been approved to acquire 16.15 lakh VVPAT machines, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.

This comes days after Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi ahd written to the Centre asking for funds to buy VVPAT machines before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Union Cabinet decision on Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines is important in view of allegations by several parties, including Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party and Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that EVMs can be tampered with.

With the help of VVPAT machines, the voters will get a print out of the choice that they have made to maintain transparency while voting.

(With IANS inputs)