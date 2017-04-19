Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday urged people in Delhi “not to waste their vote on the Congress” and said he had information that Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken may join the BJP after the civic polls.

While releasing the Aam Aadmi Party’s manifesto for the April 23 municipal polls, Kejriwal said the Congress was “finished” in the national capital.

“Big Congress leaders are joining the BJP. I came to know that Ajay Maken talked to Amit Shah and he may also join the BJP after the municipal polls,” the AAP leader said.

Former Delhi Congress President Arvinder Singh Lovely joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday.

Kejriwal also urged people not to vote for the BJP saying it “failed to clean Delhi in the last 10 years” when it controlled the civic bodies. “What will they do different now?”