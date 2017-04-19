Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan on Wednesday stirred a fresh controversy by asking Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to reinstate ‘sati pratha’ before banning triple talaq in the state. ‘Sati Pratha’ is an obsolete Hindu tradition where a widow used to immolate herself on her husband’s pyre.

While talking to media, the SP leader said, “Who is stopping him to legislate laws on triple talaq? But first tell me which Muslim opposed ‘sati pratha’? ‘Sati pratha’ is a part of the Hindu culture. Make it applicable, first.”

Azam Khan’s remark on ‘Sati Pratha’ comes after Yogi Adityanath’s recent comment on triple talaq. While addressing a launch of a book on former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar Singh said, “People maintaining silence are equally guilty.”

The CM even added, “If our criminal suits and marriages are similar, then what is harm to implement Uniform Civil Code in the country.”

The recent urge to impose ban on triple talaq came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly opposed and spoke against the issue at the BJP National Executive Meeting in Bhubaneswar. He said, “Our Muslim sisters deserve justice. We should try to solve this issue at the district level. We should also proceed on the formula of a new India. We can’t simply move forward on a slow pace, but charge ahead with full speed.”