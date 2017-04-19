Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday said VIP culture in India needs to be reduced and, barring the Prime Minister and President, efforts should not be unnecessarily expended on VIP protection.

Asked if the BJP-led coalition government in Goa will emulate the central government’s decision to do away with red beacons, Parrikar first said, that he was not aware of such a decision, but readily offered to hand over the red beacon affixed to his official car to media persons.

“I believe that VIP culture has to be reduced. I am very clear on that. VIP culture is a wrong thing which happening to this country. Security is a mindset. And security can be achieved with two, three or four people. Except PM, President, who are basically a focal point of the nation, we should not spare unnecessary time on VIP protection. I am very clear on that,” he told a press conference at the state Secretariat.

Asked if he was willing to emulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who did away with the red beacon on his car following Wednesday’s cabinet decision, Parrikar said that he was not aware of any such decision, but later said that he would implement a central government directive, if it is sent to the state government.

“I am not aware of any such decision. You are privy to continuous news on television, I am sorry I am not privy to it,” he said, adding that if the central government sends the state government a directive on the red beacon issue, “I will follow it to the last word, maybe more”.

“You want the red beacon taken away. Take it. Go. Who is interested in it. That is my answer. I am not interested in it,” Parrikar told media persons.