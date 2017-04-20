A- A A+

Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited Professor Joshil K Abraham of G B Pant Engineering College at AIIMS, who is on hunger strike against corruption and lack of infrastructure for students.

“Gandhi understood the problem and gave unconditional support of Indian National Congress to the issue. He also said that he will take up the issue with the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal,” the students said in a statement.

Abraham is on an indefinite hunger strike since April 5 demanding the college campus in 20 acres of land which will include one hostel building, one sports block, one academic block, faculty residence.

He also demands an auditorium and a playground from the phase II construction of IIIT-D who have taken over the land.

First Published | 20 April 2017 7:06 AM
