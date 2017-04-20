Sixty passengers aboard a Jet Airways flight had a narrow escape when the aircraft developed some technical problem in its nose wheel, soon after landing at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI).

Jet airways flight 9W 2882, an ATR 72-500, from Dehradun to Delhi flight experienced nose wheel malfunction after landing, resulting in steering problem. All 60 passengers and 5 crew members were safely deplaned.

“Jet Airways flight 9W 2882, an ATR 72-500, from Dehradun to Delhi of April 19, 2017 experienced a nose wheel malfunction after landing, resulting in a steering problem,” said a statement from Jet Airways.

The nose wheel was damaged during the landing. A team of engineers were immediately sent to the spot to fix the glitch.

The incident has been reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).