A- A A+

Sixty passengers aboard a Jet Airways flight had a narrow escape when the aircraft developed some technical problem in its nose wheel, soon after landing at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI).

ALSO READ: Air India’s Delhi-New York flight grounded due to hydraulic failure

Jet airways flight 9W 2882, an ATR 72-500, from Dehradun to Delhi flight experienced nose wheel malfunction after landing, resulting in steering problem. All 60 passengers and 5 crew members were safely deplaned.

“Jet Airways flight 9W 2882, an ATR 72-500, from Dehradun to Delhi of April 19, 2017 experienced a nose wheel malfunction after landing, resulting in a steering problem,” said a statement from Jet Airways.

The nose wheel was damaged during the landing. A team of engineers were immediately sent to the spot to fix the glitch.

The incident has been reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

 

First Published | 20 April 2017 8:26 AM
Read News On:

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        