At least 2 people were reportedly killed and 3 others injured on Thursday after a car ran over people on the footpath near Kashmir Gate in Delhi. A class 12th student, who was identified driving the car, has now been apprehended by the police.

According to initial reports, the cause behind the accident was a tyre burst after which the car went out of control. However, it has not yet been identified whether the car in speed or not.

Meanwhile, the injured were provided with medical aid while the concerned authorities were monitoring the situation.

Just a day before, a 21-year-old youth lost his life and while four of his friends, including a woman, were injured after their car hit a tree in outer Delhi’s Alipur.

(Further details awaited …)