Border Security Force (BSF) trooper Tej Bahadur Yadav, who was dismissed from service on Wednesday, has said that he will approach High Court to challenge his expulsion. “Will request govt to support me. If they are not able to take any action, then I will proceed to court,” Tej Bahadur Yadav told ANI.

Yadav requested the government to listen to what he has to say. He also said that he doesn’t want an increase in the salary but good food and holidays on time.

Yadav said he is hopeful that he will get justice as he has full faith in judiciary.

Yadav was dismissed by the Summary Security Force Court (SSFC), a court of inquiry, on Wednesday for tarnishing the image of BSF by uploading video clips on Facebook.

A video featuring Tej Bahadur had surfaced on internet on January 9, 2017, in which he is seen talking about his plight while carrying out the duties at the border. The jawan belonging to the 29th battalion of Seema Suraksha Bal in Jammu and Kashmir, talks about the inedible food that he and the other soldiers are expected to eat.

The soldier also talks about the misbehaviour done by the senior officials.