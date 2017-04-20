A fire broke out at army’s 19 Division based in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning. According to report, the fire officials have been sent to the spot to douse the flames. The communication centre of army’s signal regiment has been completely gutted in the fire, sources said.

The incident happened in the wee hours of Thursday between 6 am and 9 am and soon the locals from nearby area went to the camp to help the soldiers control the fire. No loss of life has been reported so far.

Jammu and Kashmir: Fire broke out at army’s 19 Division based in Baramulla in early morning hours. pic.twitter.com/yCJiyfrnLv — ANI (@ANI_news) April 20, 2017

On Wednesday, at least six persons were killed and six others injured in a massive fire at an electronics factory in Delhi-NCR region on Wednesday, police said adding that several persons were missing in the incident.

Six badly-charred bodies were recovered from the remains of the factory, an official said.

(More details are awaited)