On Thursday morning, Delhi Police Special cell nabbed three ISIS suspects. The operation was carried out jointly with the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).

The three suspects who still remain unidentified were nabbed from different cities — Jalandhar, Mumbai and Bijnor.

As per sources, the raids were conducted after police received a tip-off that a group is being formed in order to launch a series of terror operations and also new recruits were being looked out.

Earlier this month, Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh had assured the nation that there was no need for India to worry about the terror outfit — ISIS as it has negligible penetration in India.

While addressing the Parliament, HM Singh had said, “There is no need for Indians to be worried about ISIS (penetration) in India. If a few youth get radicalised by them, we also have counter-radicalisation programmes.”

Earlier month, an ISIS suspect, Saifulah was killed in an encounter by the UP. He was allegedly linked to the blast in a Bhopal-Ujjain train, was killed by police after a 12-hour stand-off.