A couple was thrashed and then paraded naked in a village in Banswara district of Rajasthan, ANI reported on Thursday. The incident happened in Shambhupura village in Banswara on Sunday after a khap-diktat was issued against the couple.

According to reports, Kachru (20) and his 18-year-old cousin, with whom he had an affair, had married against the wishes of their families.

They had fled to Gujarat to escape the wrath of their families and villagers but were later brought back and beaten ruthlessly and paraded naked in front of everyone.

A video of the act was filmed by a local and later circulated on social media.

Police said several villagers had put pressure on the couple’s family to teach them a lesson as they were in a relationship despite being cousins.

A case was registered against five people, out of which four have been detained by the police.

