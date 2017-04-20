The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has slammed the Art of Living (AOL) for remarks that it made on the Yamuna riverbed damage. The Tribunal has said that the Art of Living has no sense of responsibility. Further taking on the spiritual leader and Art of Living founder Ravi Shankar for stating that NGT has behaved in a biased manner in sending out statements on the damage over Yamuna riverbed damage.

The NGT has slammed the statement by Ravi Shankar regarding the alleged bias there in the NGT committee report in relation to the Yamuna riverbed damage.

The NGT has said that those remarks by Ravi Shankar are shocking. How could he have possibly said that the NGT was biased. The Tribunal have asked that why such statements were made.

The Tribunal has also asked the petitioner in this case to file an application with details of the the statements so that that the court can take the issue on record.

The National Green Tribunal has fixed May 9 as the next date of hearing in this case.

Earlier on Thursday, Art of Living said an expert committee report that quantifies the damage to Yamuna’s floodplains and ecology due to an AoL event is “unscientific and biased”.

“This report is completely flawed, unscientific and biased,” the spiritual group headed by Ravi Shankar said in a statement. “We have placed significant material on record before the NGT (National Green Tribunal) which clearly shows the committee is biased. Our application in this regard has not yet been heard,” he said.

A committee of experts appointed by National Green Tribunal (NGT) had found Art of Living responsible for destroying Yamuna floodplain area during World Culture Festival in 2016.