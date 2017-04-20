In another incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mahendra Yadav slapped a toll plaza employee in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district. The entire incident that took place at Bareilly’s Fatehganj toll plaza was recorded in the camera.

According to the footage, it can be seen that the toll plaza employees are having a conversation with a police official. A man comes out from a car present at that spot to monitor the situation. Suddenly, BJP MLA Yadav comes and slaps one of the toll plaza employees.

Going by the reports, the toll plaza employees had asked the lawmaker to pay the toll tax which irked the MLA.

The BJP lawmaker not only slapped the toll plaza employee but also drove his car and other vehicles of his convoy without paying any tax at the toll plaza.

This is not the first time when a lawmaker has misused his power and misbehaved with toll plaza employees.

Time and again, lawmakers have been in the headlines for misbehaving at toll plazas across the nation.