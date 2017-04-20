In a tragic incident being reported from Bengal, a massive fire broke out in a thermacol factory at Howrah district on Thursday. At least 10 fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to control the fire.

Commenting on the incident, an official said, “A thermocol (polystyrene) factory in Howrah district’s Andul Road went ablaze at around 10:30 a.m. The fire spread quickly as plenty of inflammable materials were stocked in the factory premises.”

“Fire tenders have been pressed into service, we have got in touch with Uluberia fire brigade and other fire departments for additional support,” the official added.

The eyewitnesses present at the spot said that a thick, black smoke was seen coming out of the factory.

As per reports, the main issue is how the fire tenders will reach the factory as it is situated in a narrow lane.

(This is a developing story. More details to follow…)