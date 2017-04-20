Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinay Katiyar on Thursday came out in support of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. Lalu had on Wednesday commented on PM Modi’s conspiracy to remove BJP veteran LK Advani from the Presidential race.

On Wednesday after the Supreme Court order that the former BJP leader should face trial in the Babri Masjid demolition case, Lalu Prasad said “The CBI is under the influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It stood in the Supreme Court and sought permission to run trial against Advani and others in the Babri Masjid demolition case.” The RJD leader even added, “Advani is now out of race for the President’s post. He was projected as a strong candidate for the top constitutional post, but it is not possible anymore.”

On Lalu’s remark, BJP leader Vinay Katiyar said, “Maybe his statement has truth to it, don’t know.”

While talking to media, the RJD leader even demanded a probe into “why BJP veteran AB Vajpayee had become physically incapacitated?”

Lalu said it was he who ordered the arrest of Advani in 1992. “I arrested Advani, no one else,” he added.

He said those accused of demolishing the Babri Masjid should get harsh punishment because it will send a message that it was an attack on the secular fabric of the country.