Six Kashmiri students studying in Mewar University were injured when they were beaten up by some locals in Chittorgarh district, a Kashmiri student of the university said on Thursday.

“At least nine fellow students were beaten up with sticks and bats around 6 p.m. on Wednesday near Gangrar town after the locals got to know that they are from Kashmir. At least six of them were injured,” he told IANS on the condition of anonymity.

However, university authorities said the students had entered into a scuffle with some locals while on way to a market near the university in Chittorgarh.

While the Kashmiri student said around 250 university students hailing from his state protested and some even skipped dinner in protest on Wednesday, the university denied it.

“These students had dinner and there was no protest. Classes are being held as usual,” a Mewar University official said.

Police have registered a case against unidentified persons.

First Published | 20 April 2017 4:40 PM
