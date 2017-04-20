Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said the central government was committed to fulfil people’s aspiration to own a “pucca house” and to boost rental housing a National Urban Rental Housing Policy has been formulated.

“National Urban Rental Housing Policy has been formulated and soon it will be taken for the Cabinet approval,” the Union Urban Development Minister said at a press conference here.

Naidu also sought cooperation from the states in order to fulfill the commitment of giving house to every citizen of the country.

“Ensuring house for all in urban areas is a challenge and states should cooperate with the Centre in this connection.”

“The government has approved financing of the construction of 17.73 lakh affordable houses in 2,008 cities and towns,” he said.

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) was an evidence of the government’s commitment to inclusive development and it has put an enabling ecosystem to provide speedy housing, he added.

PMAY was launched in June 2015, under which affordable pucca houses are to be build equipped with round-the-clock electricity supply and basic water and sanitation facility.