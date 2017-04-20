A Junior Engineer with the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) was allegedly beaten up by a police Sub-Inspector on Thursday when he refused to give the policeman a lift on his motorcycle.

In a complaint to the Sihani Gate police station, where the officer is posted, Kailash Chand alleged that Sub-Inspector Surendra Tyagi asked him for a lift on his motorcycle up to the police station.

When Kailash Chand expressed his inability to oblige as he was urgently proceeding to repair a power line, the police officer got angry and began to beat him. The Sub-Inspector also called at least four other men, who joined him in beating the engineer.

The police officer also threatened to book him on a false case.

Junior Engineers Association President Satyavir Singh also reached the police station and lodged the complaint. He said the junior engineers of UPPCL would go on strike if police failed to arrest the erring Sub-Inspector.

“We have initiated an inquiry into the allegations. Action would be initiated after the inquiry is completed,” a police official said.