A special NIA court here on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant against televangelist Zakir Naik, who is wanted in connection with his role in a terror case, officials said here.

The development came after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) informed Special Judge VV Patil that Naik had failed to respond to three summonses in cases filed under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against him last year.

Now it would need to seek help of Interpol to bring Naik back to India from abroad, the NIA said.

This is the second NBW against the 51-year-old after the Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act Court issued an NBW last week in a money-laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate, after he failed to appear before it.

Following the Dhaka terror attacks last year, the NIA had filed the case against Naik and other officials of his Mumbai-based NGO Islamic Research Foundation (IRF).

Naik was on a tour abroad at that time and has since not returned to India allegedly to evade arrest under various charges, including inspiring terrorist activities and money-laundering.

In December last, the Centre had permanently cancelled the FCRA licence of Naik’s NGO and his educational trust after declaring it as a terror outfit.