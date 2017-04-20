Metro services will begin at 4 AM on the day of Delhi Municipal Corporation elections, so that officials deputed on election duty can avail the service, the transporter announced on Thursday.

“On the day of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections in Delhi on April 23 (Sunday) the Delhi Metro train services will start from 4 AM so that the staff deployed on election duty can avail the facility,” a statement from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said.

“Trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 6 AM. After 6 AM, Metro trains will run as per the normal timetable throughout the day on all lines,” it added.