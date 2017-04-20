Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday said all the accused in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case are not guilty in the eyes of the public.

“Babri masjid mein jo bhi aaropi hai, wo janata ki nazar mein bekasur hai (People who are accused in the Babri Masjid case are innocent in the eyes of the public),” Singh told media here.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday revived the conspiracy charge in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case against senior BJP leaders L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh and Uma Bharti, among others.

Giriraj Singh, who is Minister of State for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), said: “The court will do its own work and we will respect the verdict of the court in the case.”

Giriraj Singh, a BJP Lok Sabha member from Nawada constituency in Bihar, is known to be a staunch supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a champion of Hinduvta politics.