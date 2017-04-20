Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Vijay Goel on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s stand on the issue of ‘triple talaq’ has made the party popular among Muslim women.

Goel said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “far sighted vision for the development of the nation” has appealed to every section of the society, according to a statement issued by the minister’s office.

“BJP’s stand on the issue of triple talaq has made them popular among Muslim women, who have suffered a lot due to this practice. In the Uttar Pradesh elections, our Muslim sisters had extended support to the BJP and broke the myth that Muslims don’t vote for BJP,” Goel said in the statement.

He further said that the party was committed to work for the upliftment of Muslims and resolve their issues constitutionally.

As per the release, Muslim women took part in the BJP rally on Thursday that started from Turkman Gate here.