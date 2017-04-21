A- A A+

A Hyderabad passenger train derailed between Khalgapur and Bhalki stations in Karnataka on Friday morning. As per the initial information, no injuries or casualties have been reported yet. 

The cause of the train derailment is not known yet but the concerned departments have been alerted to take the stock of the situation.

While the railway officials monitoring the situation, the sudden accident can delay the trains running on the same route. 

However, there is no official information regarding the route diversion of any other train yet.

Earlier in March, 22 people sustained injuries during the wee hours after eight coaches of the Jabalpur- Nizamuddin Mahakaushal Express derailed near Kulapahar in Mahoba station, Uttar Pradesh. 

(Further details awaited …)

First Published | 21 April 2017 8:04 AM
