Over 50 students of the Jaypee University of Information Technology (JUIT) near here have been hospitalised following suspected food poisoning, a senior doctor said on Friday.

“The students were admitted late last (Thursday) night…,” Shimla’s Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH) Senior Medical Superintendent Ramesh Chand told IANS.

After taking meals the students had developed restlessness, abdominal discomfort and generalised weakness. “They started coming to hospital in groups at around 2 a.m.,” he added.

Their condition have started improving, he said.

The prestigious JUIT is located in Waknaghat in Solan district, some 25 km from the state capital here.