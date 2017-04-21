A surprise inspection conducted by the electricity officials at the house of Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav on Thursday revealed that the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh has an unpaid electricity bill amounting to Rs 4 lakh, ANI reported.

The inspection disclosed that the SP leader was using more electricity at his bungalow in Etawah than allowed. The permissible limit of 5KW a day was being busted at least eight times, the officials said.

The electricity department has given Mulayam Singh a deadline of 30 days to pay the bill.

This comes days after Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath pledged to eliminate the VIP culture in the state.

Located in the Civil Lines area of Etawah, the SP leader’s house is one of the biggest in the city with an air-conditioning plant, a temperature-controlled swimming pool, several elevators and more than a dozen rooms.