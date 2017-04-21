Adding a new dimension to the Tamil Nadu politics, late J Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar’s husband Madhavan floated a new party MJDMK on Friday. He visited the Amma memorial at Chennai’s Marina beach in the morning and made the announcement.

Madhavan said the current situation in Tamil Nadu is bad as the parties are divided in themselves. He said that the people of Tamil Nadu need a leader who can think about the welfare of all.

“Leaders are worried about their posts and not for the welfare of the Tamil Nadu people,” Madhavan said.

Taking a jibe at O Panneerselvam, he said the former chief minister wanted an inquiry into Jayalalithaa’s death but hasn’t done anything about it.

On March 18, Madhavan had announced that he would no longer be a part of Deepa’s party and instead he would launch a separate party as he had alleged that he was being dominated by some ‘evil forces’.

Madhavan had said it was because of the continuous intrusion of these forces that the Deepa Jayakumar-led Peravai could not function independently and hence he decided to launch a new party and work on his own.

When asked how his party would be any different from Deepa’s party, he said, “Deepa’s party is a Peravai (forum) and mine would be a Katchi (a full-fledged party).”