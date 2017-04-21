The Congress on Friday expelled Barkha Singh from the party, a day after she resigned from all party posts raising questions over the leadership of Vice President Rahul Gandhi and Delhi unit chief Ajay Maken.

The action was taken by state unit’s Disciplinary Committee headed by former Minister Narendra Nath. The committee found Singh undertaking anti-party activities.

“Disciplinary Committee of the DPCC in its meeting has unanimously decided to expel Barkha Singh for period of six years from the party for undertaking anti-party activities just before the MCD elections,” a party statement said.

Singh, a former chief of the Delhi Commission for Women, was removed from her post as chief of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee’s women’s wing.

Earlier, resigning from the post Singh lashed out at senior party leaders.

“Congress party under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Ajay Maken has only used the issue of empowerment of women and women security to gather votes. The issue means nothing to them,” she said.

“In an organisation where I myself am unsafe, how will I empower other women in that organisation? That is why I hereby resign from the post of President of Delhi Mahila Congress.”

“Rahul Gandhi is unfit to lead the party,” she said.