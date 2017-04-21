Condemning the attack on Kashmiri students in Rajasthan’s Mewar University , Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday appealed to all state governments to ensure safety of Kashmiris.

“I appeal to all the chief ministers to ensure safety of Kashmiri youths. No Kashmiri should be harassed. If such incidents happen, action should be taken,” Rajnath Singh told the media here.

The minister also said he has asked the home ministry officials to circulate an advisory in this regard.

Rajnath Singh’s remarks came a day after six Kashmiri students studying in Mewar University were beaten up by some locals in Chittorgarh district and also posters were put up asking Kashmiris to leave Uttar Pradesh.

Hoarding put up in Meerut asking Kashmiris to leave Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/mbTz0eYV9I — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 21, 2017

Dubbing the incident as “unfortunate” the minister said: “Kashmiris are citizens of India and part of our family. They should not be harassed. I condemn the attack.”