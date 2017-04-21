After Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury too met Congress President Sonia Gandhi to discuss the upcoming presidential election and the need to field a joint opposition candidate.

Nitish Kumar met Gandhi in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss larger opposition unity to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party in future elections, as well as the presidential polls.

Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader KC Tyagi described the meeting as a “courtesy call” but also said that Gandhi should take a lead in forging opposition unity for the presidential polls scheduled in July.

“JD-U wants that Gandhi should take the lead in fielding a united candidate,” Tyagi added.

President Pranab Mukherjee’s term ends in July.