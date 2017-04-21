Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee has called for a united opposition to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Banerjee lashed out at the Central government for trying to intervene in life of every citizen and dictate terms.

The TMC chief slammed the BJP of strategising to diminish all the opposition parties before 2019 to clear the passage for yet another BJP led government in the Centre.

Speaking in a party meeting, Mamata slammed the BJP government for dictating terms like what to eat, what to worship.

“BJP is dividing people based on religious identities. We respect all religions but humanism is our biggest identity. I am proud of my religion. I am proud of all religions. Hinduism means tolerance. BJP is defaming Hinduism. Riots cannot be religion,” Banerjee added.

Banerjee also said that it was high time for all the opposition parties to come together as one to take on the BJP.

It is the need of the hour for all regional parties to come together for the sake of the nation: Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal CM in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/P7XGZH3l94 — ANI (@ANI_news) April 21, 2017

Post demonetisation, the Trinamool Congress under the leadership of Banerjee had severely criticised the government, PM Narendra Modi and held several protests for banning two high value currency notes.